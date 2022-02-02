SC-Upstate 85, Hampton 78

SC-UPSTATE (10-11)

Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Gainey 4-10 8-9 18, White 3-8 6-6 13, Aldrich 0-8 2-2 2, Mozone 7-14 9-11 26, Goodloe 3-7 5-6 12, Breazeale 2-4 0-0 4, Rideau 0-0 0-0 0, Langlais 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-60 30-34 85.

HAMPTON (6-13)

Dickens 7-11 3-4 17, Garvin 5-10 3-4 15, Dean 6-14 12-14 24, Haskett 3-6 1-1 9, Epps 3-7 1-2 7, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Godwin 0-4 0-0 0, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0, Therrien 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 20-25 78.

Halftime_Hampton 40-33. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-19 (Mozone 3-7, Gainey 2-3, Goodloe 1-3, White 1-3, Breazeale 0-1, Aldrich 0-2), Hampton 4-16 (Garvin 2-2, Haskett 2-5, Bethea 0-1, Epps 0-1, Godwin 0-3, Dean 0-4). Fouled Out_Garvin, Epps. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Mozone 8), Hampton 31 (Dickens 9). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (White 4), Hampton 15 (Haskett 6). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, Hampton 24. A_2,123 (7,200).

