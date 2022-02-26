Schmaltz scores 2 in Coyotes’ 3-1 win over Golden Knights

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the third period, Scott Wedgewood stopped 43 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Friday night.

Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Coyotes, who had lost seven of the previous nine against Vegas.

“There is a lot to be happy tonight,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were heavy. We hit hard. We battled hard. We pressed hard. We were hard along the boards. Made it tough to play against us.”

William Carrier scored and Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the Knights, who were playing for the first time in five days.

Schmaltz tipped in Anton Strålman’s thigh-high shot from between the circles at 3:16 of the third period to put Arizona up 2-1 and Wedgewood made it stand up for his second victory in his third straight start.

Schmaltz added an empty-netter with 31 seconds remaining. He has five goals and nine points in his last six games.

“He’s such a smart hockey player,” Tourigny said. “’Schmaltzy’ has all the talent. He is always one play ahead. It’s about his intensity. Right now, he’s tuned in. When he has that mental urgency, you see the result right now. It’s really good.”

Wedgewood made sprawling save to rob Nicolas Roy with six minutes remaining, one of his 15 saves in the third period.

Vegas peppered Wedgewood with 16 shots in the first period as Arizona killed two minor penalties, and Brossoit kept the game scoreless in the second period when he got his right pad on Antoine Roussel’s breakaway wrist shot five minutes into the period, the teams’ best scoring chance to that point.

“We played well enough defensively, our goalie was good enough to win. We got one goal tonight from our fourth line,” Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said,

“The first period was probably the turning point. We had multiple chances to put them in a hole. Two power plays. That’s what happens when you let teams hang around. We have to stick some of those in the net. You have to give them credit. Their goalie made some big saves.”

Carrier’s one-man effort gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the second. Carrier brought the puck in from the left side and was stuffed by Wedgewood, but he regained control behind the net and moved into the left circle, scoring through traffic after a quick spin.

Gostisbehere tied it at 1-all with 5:44 left in the second on a slap shot from the left point that got over Brossoit’s blocker.

Vegas’s Reilly Smith had a short-handed chance late in the second but his hard short went wide.

NOTES: Coyotes D Dysin Mayo signed a three-year, $2.85 million contract extension that will pay him $8.5 million in 2023 and $1 million in 2024 and 2025. “Coming into this season, I just wanted to get that one NHL game to see if I knew personally if I belonged or not,” Mayo said. “It’s a unreal feeling.” … Coyotes F Nick Ritchie, playing his first game since being acquired from Toronto last Saturday, received an interference penalty on his first shift. Vegas did not score on the power play, finishing 0 for 2 on the night. … Coyotes F Clayton Keller had a four-game goal streak stopped. Only four Arizona players had longer streaks since the franchise relocated in 1996-97. … Play was stopped at 9:45 of the first period when Brossoit’s mask became dislodged and fell into the crease. … Arizona’s last three games have been scoreless in the first period. … Gostisbehere’s goal was his 250th career point.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Colorado on Saturday night.

Coyotes: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

