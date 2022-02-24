Trending:
Schofield leads Dixie State against Cal Baptist after 26-point performance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 4-10 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (13-14, 6-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dixie State -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Hunter Schofield scored 26 points in Dixie State’s 80-75 overtime win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Trailblazers are 10-4 on their home court. Dixie State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 4-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Trailblazers won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 13. Cameron Gooden scored 26 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Staine averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Schofield is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Dixie State.

Daniel Akin is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

