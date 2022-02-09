Trending:
Screen scores 20 to carry Bucknell past American 68-66

February 9, 2022 9:49 pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andre Screen tied his career high with 20 points as Bucknell narrowly defeated American 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Stephens missed a 3-pointer for a chance to win it for American with two seconds left.

Andrew Funk had 16 points for Bucknell (6-19, 3-10 Patriot League). Xander Rice added 11 points. Malachi Rhodes had seven rebounds.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 18 points and five steals for the Eagles (6-17, 2-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Matt Rogers added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaxon Knotek had 10 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Eagles. American defeated Bucknell 63-55 on Jan. 16.

