SE Louisiana hosts Houston Baptist following Lee’s 22-point outing

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-13, 4-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-12, 5-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Darius Lee scored 22 points in Houston Baptist’s 76-69 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. SE Louisiana is second in the Southland shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 4-4 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist is fourth in the Southland with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lee averaging 2.1.

The teams play for the third time this season in Southland play. The Huskies won the last meeting 93-80 on Feb. 6. Lee scored 32 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Lee is averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

