SE Louisiana hosts Houston Baptist following Okafor’s 24-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-13, 4-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-12, 5-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays the Houston Baptist Huskies after Gus Okafor scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-86 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lions have gone 7-2 at home. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 4-4 in Southland play. Houston Baptist is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last matchup 93-80 on Feb. 6. Darius Lee scored 32 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Jalyn Hinton is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Lee is averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.