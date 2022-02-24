SE Louisiana hosts New Orleans after St. Hilaire’s 27-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (16-9, 9-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-13, 7-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points in New Orleans’ 88-75 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn Hinton averaging 5.3.

The Privateers are 9-1 in Southland play. New Orleans has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won the last matchup 78-72 on Jan. 21. St. Hilaire scored 19 points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

St. Hilaire is averaging 20.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Privateers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

