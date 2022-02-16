Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

SEATTLE (20-6)
Udenyi 3-6 0-0 6, Trammell 7-9 2-3 19, Tyson 10-20 1-2 30, Williamson 4-6 0-0 11, Grigsby 4-8 0-0 10, Pandza 3-5 0-0 7, Rajkovic 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Chatfield 3-5 1-2 7, Levis 1-3 0-0 3, Nafarrete 0-1 1-2 1, Vail 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-76 5-9 102.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (7-19)
M.Nelson 4-5 10-11 18, Taylor 5-7 2-6 13, X.Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, R.Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, J.Johnson 4-10 3-5 11, Butler 3-15 1-2 9, Adewunmi 2-5 0-0 5, Q.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-56 16-24 62.
Halftime_Seattle 56-31. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 21-42 (Tyson 9-16, Trammell 3-4, Williamson 3-5, Grigsby 2-4, Brown 1-1, Levis 1-3, Pandza 1-3, Rajkovic 1-4, Chatfield 0-1, Vail 0-1), Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-20 (Butler 2-7, R.Nelson 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Adewunmi 1-3, Q.Johnson 1-3, M.Nelson 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, X.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Williamson. Rebounds_Seattle 44 (Udenyi, Tyson 8), Texas Rio Grande Valley 29 (Taylor, J.Johnson 7). Assists_Seattle 31 (Trammell 8), Texas Rio Grande Valley 12 (R.Nelson, J.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Texas Rio Grande Valley 13. A_1,618 (2,500).
