Seattle 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 12:32 am
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (7-17)

M.Nelson 2-7 3-6 7, Taylor 0-9 0-0 0, X.Johnson 2-12 8-8 13, R.Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, J.Johnson 6-15 6-11 19, Houston 4-6 1-5 9, Adewunmi 1-5 4-4 7, Q.Johnson 0-0 0-1 0, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Butters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 23-37 59.

SEATTLE (18-6)

Udenyi 2-3 1-2 5, Trammell 3-8 1-1 8, Tyson 4-20 4-4 13, Williamson 3-5 0-1 6, Grigsby 4-16 0-0 8, Pandza 4-10 2-2 11, Brown 1-3 3-5 6, Chatfield 1-1 6-7 8, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 17-22 65.

Halftime_Seattle 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 4-23 (Butler 1-2, Adewunmi 1-3, J.Johnson 1-4, X.Johnson 1-9, Taylor 0-2, M.Nelson 0-3), Seattle 4-29 (Brown 1-2, Pandza 1-4, Trammell 1-5, Tyson 1-12, Williamson 0-1, Grigsby 0-5). Fouled Out_M.Nelson, Tyson. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 44 (Taylor 13), Seattle 40 (Grigsby 9). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 6 (R.Nelson 3), Seattle 11 (Udenyi 4). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 20, Seattle 32. A_2,488 (15,354).

