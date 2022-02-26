Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle Sounders host Nashville in season opener

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -101, Nashville SC +280, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Seattle Sounders start the season at home against Nashville.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Sounders went 17-8-9 overall and 8-4-6 at home a season ago. The Sounders scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

Nashville went 12-4-18 overall and 4-4-10 on the road in the 2021 season. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Jimmy Medranda (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Nashville: Dave Romney (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!