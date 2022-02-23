Seton Hall 66, Butler 60

BUTLER (13-15)
Golden 1-4 4-4 7, Nze 5-14 1-3 12, C.Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Hodges 10-14 2-2 25, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Lukosius 2-5 3-3 7, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-12 60.
SETON HALL (17-9)
Jackson 2-5 1-1 5, Richmond 1-5 1-2 3, Obiagu 1-1 0-0 2, Cale 2-8 0-0 4, Rhoden 6-17 2-2 17, J.Harris 3-8 2-2 10, Samuel 5-7 4-4 15, Yetna 5-11 0-0 10. Totals 25-62 10-11 66.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Butler 6-18 (Hodges 3-5, Golden 1-2, Nze 1-3, C.Harris 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Lukosius 0-2), Seton Hall 6-22 (Rhoden 3-4, J.Harris 2-6, Samuel 1-1, Jackson 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Cale 0-3, Yetna 0-4). Rebounds_Butler 31 (Nze 10), Seton Hall 36 (Yetna 10). Assists_Butler 7 (Thompson 3), Seton Hall 10 (J.Harris 4). Total Fouls_Butler 13, Seton Hall 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.