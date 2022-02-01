Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63

SETON HALL (13-7)

Jackson 7-11 2-2 21, Richmond 4-10 3-4 12, Obiagu 1-2 0-0 2, Cale 3-12 0-2 7, Rhoden 4-9 4-4 14, J.Harris 2-5 0-0 6, Yetna 1-5 4-5 7, Samuel 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-56 14-19 70.

GEORGETOWN (6-13)

Holloway 0-4 0-0 0, Ighoefe 1-4 0-0 2, Carey 6-9 1-1 15, D.Harris 6-17 0-0 12, Mohammed 5-14 3-4 14, Rice 4-12 0-0 12, Mutombo 3-5 0-0 6, Billingsley 1-3 0-0 2, Beard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 4-5 63.

Halftime_Seton Hall 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 12-30 (Jackson 5-9, J.Harris 2-5, Rhoden 2-6, Yetna 1-2, Richmond 1-3, Cale 1-5), Georgetown 7-25 (Rice 4-11, Carey 2-4, Mohammed 1-2, Billingsley 0-1, Mutombo 0-1, Holloway 0-2, D.Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Cale. Rebounds_Seton Hall 41 (Richmond 8), Georgetown 33 (Mohammed 8). Assists_Seton Hall 11 (Richmond 7), Georgetown 10 (D.Harris 5). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, Georgetown 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.