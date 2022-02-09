Seton Hall 73, No. 25 Xavier 71

XAVIER (16-6)
Freemantle 2-8 0-0 4, Nunge 9-12 1-4 22, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 2-6 4-4 8, Scruggs 6-10 8-8 21, Odom 0-1 3-4 3, Kunkel 1-1 2-2 4, Edwards 4-5 0-1 8, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 19-25 71.
SETON HALL (15-7)
Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Richmond 2-7 2-2 7, Obiagu 1-3 0-0 2, Cale 2-4 3-4 7, Rhoden 8-18 4-7 25, Yetna 6-12 0-1 12, Harris 3-8 1-2 8, Samuel 2-6 3-5 7. Totals 26-63 14-23 73.
Halftime_Seton Hall 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 4-14 (Nunge 3-5, Scruggs 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Jones 0-3), Seton Hall 7-20 (Rhoden 5-8, Richmond 1-1, Harris 1-5, Cale 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Yetna 0-3). Fouled Out_Freemantle, Jones. Rebounds_Xavier 26 (Scruggs 7), Seton Hall 39 (Richmond, Rhoden 8). Assists_Xavier 11 (Scruggs 7), Seton Hall 8 (Richmond 5). Total Fouls_Xavier 20, Seton Hall 22.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments