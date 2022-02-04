Seton Hall 74, Creighton 55

CREIGHTON (13-7)

Hawkins 0-5 2-2 2, Kaluma 3-10 3-4 9, Kalkbrenner 2-9 1-2 6, Nembhard 5-11 0-0 11, O’Connell 5-12 0-0 12, Alexander 4-5 0-0 9, Christofilis 1-3 0-0 2, Feazell 0-0 2-2 2, Andronikashvili 1-3 0-0 2, Kancleris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-10 55.

SETON HALL (14-7)

Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Richmond 5-9 2-2 14, Obiagu 1-2 0-0 2, Cale 4-8 3-4 12, Rhoden 4-12 2-2 11, Harris 5-10 0-0 13, Yetna 2-3 0-0 6, Samuel 5-6 1-2 11, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 8-10 74.

Halftime_Seton Hall 37-16. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 5-22 (O’Connell 2-6, Alexander 1-1, Kalkbrenner 1-4, Nembhard 1-4, Christofilis 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Kaluma 0-3), Seton Hall 10-21 (Harris 3-6, Richmond 2-3, Yetna 2-3, Cale 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Rhoden 1-3, Samuel 0-1). Rebounds_Creighton 32 (Kaluma 8), Seton Hall 34 (Yetna 8). Assists_Creighton 8 (Nembhard 5), Seton Hall 14 (Richmond 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 11, Seton Hall 14.

