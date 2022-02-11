Seton Hall visits No. 15 Villanova following Rhoden’s 25-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (16-8, 6-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Rhoden scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 73-71 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Villanova ranks second in the Big East shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Trey Patterson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates are 6-6 in conference play. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Rhoden is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

