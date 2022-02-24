SFA takes on Sam Houston following Kensmil’s 20-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 12-3 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (18-8, 10-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -7; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Gavin Kensmil scored 20 points in SFA’s 70-56 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The ‘Jacks are 11-3 in home games. SFA is sixth in the WAC shooting 32.8% from deep, led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearkats are 12-3 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearkats won 49-41 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with 19 points, and Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Kachelries is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the ‘Jacks. Kensmil is averaging 18.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the last 10 games for SFA.

Flagg is averaging 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

