Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sherfield leads Nevada against UNLV after 25-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the UNLV Rebels after Grant Sherfield scored 25 points in Nevada’s 90-60 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-5 in home games. Nevada is second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Bramah averaging 4.5.

The Rebels are 8-6 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 34.7% from deep. Donovan Williams paces the Rebels shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rebels won the last matchup 69-58 on Feb. 2. Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points to help lead the Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 18.7 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Hamilton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan McCabe is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!