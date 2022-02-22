Sherfield leads Nevada against UNLV after 25-point game

UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on the UNLV Rebels after Grant Sherfield scored 25 points in Nevada’s 90-60 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-5 in home games. Nevada is second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Bramah averaging 4.5.

The Rebels are 8-6 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 34.7% from deep. Donovan Williams paces the Rebels shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rebels won the last matchup 69-58 on Feb. 2. Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points to help lead the Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 18.7 points and 6.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Hamilton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan McCabe is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

