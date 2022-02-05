Sherman leads West Virginia against No. 14 Texas Tech after 29-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Taz Sherman scored 29 points in West Virginia’s 81-77 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-2 in home games. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Gabe Osabuohien paces the Mountaineers with 5.6 boards.

The Red Raiders are 6-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last matchup 78-65 on Jan. 22. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Bryson Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

