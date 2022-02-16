Trending:
Shungu lifts Vermont over New Hampshire 71-50

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:45 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 22 points and Justin Mazzulla added 21 points as Vermont easily beat New Hampshire 71-50 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Powell had nine rebounds for Vermont (21-5, 13-1 America East Conference).

Jayden Martinez had 13 points for the Wildcats (12-11, 7-7). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Nick Guadarrama had 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 82-68 on Jan. 6.

