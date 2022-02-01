Siena 73, Canisius 65

CANISIUS (7-15)

Hitchon 3-8 2-2 8, Fofana 2-6 1-4 6, Harried 4-9 2-6 11, Henderson 7-12 0-0 18, Long 4-7 0-0 8, Fritz 2-4 0-0 5, Ahemed 2-5 0-0 5, Uijtendaal 1-2 2-2 4, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 7-14 65.

SIENA (9-8)

Stormo 5-7 3-4 13, Gaines 10-16 2-2 24, Hopkins 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Rogers 6-13 0-0 14, Billups 0-1 1-2 1, McCollum 3-4 1-2 8, Carpenter 1-4 0-0 2, Baer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 7-10 73.

Halftime_Siena 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 8-19 (Henderson 4-7, Fritz 1-1, Harried 1-1, Ahemed 1-3, Fofana 1-3, Long 0-1, Uijtendaal 0-1, Hitchon 0-2), Siena 6-18 (Gaines 2-5, Rogers 2-8, McCollum 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Carpenter 0-1, Hopkins 0-1). Rebounds_Canisius 36 (Long 10), Siena 29 (Gaines 13). Assists_Canisius 11 (Fritz 3), Siena 10 (Stormo, McCollum 3). Total Fouls_Canisius 15, Siena 16. A_4,788 (15,229).

