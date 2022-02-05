Siena visits Fairfield after Rogers’ 20-point game

Siena Saints (9-9, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-11, 4-6 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Fairfield Stags after Colby Rogers scored 20 points in Siena’s 74-60 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 3-5 in home games. Fairfield has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints have gone 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Saints won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 9. Nick Hopkins scored 19 points to help lead the Saints to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Wojcik is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 11.4 points. Supreme Cook is shooting 52.4% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Anthony Gaines is averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Saints. Rogers is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.