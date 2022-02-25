Trending:
Sills carries Arkansas St. past Appalachian St. 62-60

February 25, 2022 10:37 pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills posted 16 points as Arkansas State narrowly defeated Appalachian State 62-60 on Friday night.

Marquis Eaton had 14 points and six rebounds for Arkansas State (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). Norchad Omier added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Adrian Delph had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (18-13, 12-6). Justin Forrest added 15 points. James Lewis Jr. had 10 points.

The Red Wolves split the season series against the Mountaineers. Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 61-54 on Jan. 27.

___

___

