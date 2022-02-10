Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Silver carries Austin Peay past SE Missouri 74-66

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Austin Peay to a 74-66 win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Carlos Paez had 10 points for Austin Peay (8-14, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Elton Walker added eight rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 18 points for the Redhawks (11-14, 6-6). DQ Nicholas added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Eric Reed Jr., who led the Redhawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to only 2 points.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Governors evened the season series against the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk