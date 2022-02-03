Trending:
Simon sparks UT Martin past Southeast Missouri 84-63

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 8:30 pm
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simon had 19 points to lead five UT Martin players in double figures as the Skyhawks romped past Southeast Missouri 84-63 on Thursday.

Mikel Henderson added 17 points for the Skyhawks (8-15, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Bernie Andre pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds. KK Curry finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Chris Nix scored 10.

Manny Patterson had 12 points for the Redhawks (9-13, 4-5). Eric Reed Jr. added 12 points. Nana Akenten had 10 points.

Phillip Russell, whose 14 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Redhawks, scored four points. He shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

