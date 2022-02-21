Trending:
Sims, Weston lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP 77-59

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 11:18 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 17 points, Camryn Weston had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 77-59 on Monday night.

Josh Jefferson added 14 points for Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its sixth straight game.

Souley Boum had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Miners (16-11, 9-6).

