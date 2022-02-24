SIU-Edwardsville hosts conference rival Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (10-16, 6-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-19, 4-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors take on Shaun Doss and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC action Thursday.

The Cougars are 7-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 6-10 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last matchup 68-63 on Feb. 1. Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.6 points. Deejuan Pruitt is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.