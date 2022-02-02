SIU-Edwardsville hosts Eastern Illinois after Bizimana’s 20-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-17, 2-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Paul Bizimana scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 62-57 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars are 4-3 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 2-6 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 66-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Shaun Doss led the Cougars with 17 points, and CJ Lane led the Panthers with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Bizimana is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.