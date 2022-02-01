Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 43 of 48 trails 90% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 11:32p machine groomed 38 – 38 base 45 of 65 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 21 of 30 trails 70% open, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 57 – 57 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 11 of 35 trails, 31% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 02/03 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 32 – 36 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 40 – 76 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4600 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Jan 31: 8:30a-4p Pass Holder Appreciation.

Homewood — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 45 – 85 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 62 – 72 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 72 – 145 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 44 of 59 trails 75% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Operating no details Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:36a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 37 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 38 – 85 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 3162 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 52 – 101 base 176 of 270 trails 65% open, 6000 acres, 30 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snow Summit — Wed 11:02a 48 – 48 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 8:14a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 02/03 packed powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 62 – 102 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 10:54a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details

Diamond Peak — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 58 – 105 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 36 – 72 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 78 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:07a 4 new machine groomed 43 – 68 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details

Lookout Pass — Wed 5:12a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 67 – 87 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 02/03 Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Pebble Creek — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 18 – 38 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 2 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Schweitzer — Wed 2:41p packed powder machine groomed 58 – 78 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 5:49a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 71 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/03 variable machine groomed 52 – 65 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 56 – 86 base 114 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 89% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 6:35a 1 new machine groomed 41 – 64 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 54 – 54 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 02/04 machine groomed 25 – 25 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 55 – 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 37 – 38 base 34 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 77% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 8:22a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 118 of 121 trails 13 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:24a 5 new powder machine groomed 86 – 120 base 75 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 86% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 44 – 54 base 5 of 8 lifts, 63% open Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 1:07p packed powder machine groomed 94 – 94 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 79 base 76 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/05 machine groomed 23 – 23 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 37 – 46 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 6:24a 3 new variable machine groomed 76 – 76 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 14 – 15 base Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:46a 1 new machine groomed 22 – 34 base 53 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:56a 5 new powder machine groomed 97 – 126 base 38 of 38 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 48 – 60 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass — Wed 1:32p machine groomed 63 – 63 base 38 of 77 trails 6 of 14 lifts, 49% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 45 of 83 trails 8 of 26 lifts, 54% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 84 – 117 base 20 of 24 trails, 3 of 5 lifts, 83% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 52 – 83 base 40 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 3:40p machine groomed 63 – 63 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 50 – 50 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White — Wed 8:32a 3 new machine groomed 65 – 65 base 112 of 119 trails 94% open, 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 3:38p machine groomed 91 – 91 base 29 of 53 trails 55% open, 4 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 3:37p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:58a 1 new powder machine groomed 75 – 108 base 112 of 142 trails, 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 3:35p machine groomed 71 – 93 base 24 of 33 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 48 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse — Wed 2:54a powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 5:16a machine groomed 37 – 111 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 3:34p powder 108 – 108 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 3:34p powder 126 – 126 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 4:51a 3 new machine groomed 41 – 79 base 25 of 34 trails, 74% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 3:34p machine groomed 76 – 93 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 68 of 81 trails, 80% open, 1200 acres, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:51a powder machine groomed 31 – 54 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 39 – 114 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 24 – 55 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 3:32p machine groomed 94 – 94 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 6:18a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 63 base 130 of 133 trails 98% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 52 – 64 base 136 of 137 trails, 99% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:03a hard packed machine groomed 99 – 99 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:40a 4 new machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan

Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/04 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 35 – 43 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tues/Thurs: 9:30-4:30 Wed: 9:30-7p Sat: 9:30-7p Sun: 9:30-4:30.

Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 02/05 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 5:09p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 100 of 141 trails, 71% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 5:11p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 25 trails, 60% open 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif — Wed 6:32a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc — Wed 5:12p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 5:15p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Habitant — Wed 5:16p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Orford — Wed 5:17p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 45 of 61 trails, 74% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 5:18p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 500 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 5:19p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:54a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 24 base 58 of 60 trails, 97% open 24 miles, 215 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 5:20p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 46 of 52 trails, 88% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 5:23p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 5:26p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 31 of 35 trails, 89% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 35 of 37 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 5:28p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 5:29p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Wed 5:30p powder machine groomed 35 – 35 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila — Wed 5:32p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed 5:33p packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:34p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 38 of 43 trails 88% open, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 5:41p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 21 of 24 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Wed 6:31p machine groomed 27 – 27 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 6:05p machine groomed 10 – 10 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden — Wed 6:06p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley — Wed 6:30p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 6:29p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 24 of 28 trails 86% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed Reopen 02/01 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Loch Lomond — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 20 – 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 6:28p machine groomed 30 – 41 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 5 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 24 – 35 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:27p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 6:07p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 11 trails, 55% open 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/02 powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 02/02 packed powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 10:07a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 4:40p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 18 – 18 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain — Wed 7:20a 6 new powder machine groomed 39 – 66 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:40a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 83 base 158 of 160 trails 99% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 2:36p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 2:37p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 68 of 79 trails, 86% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:09a 2 new machine groomed 79 – 79 base 118 of 145 trails, 81% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:37a machine groomed 42 – 162 base 40 of 76 trails 53% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 02/02 icy 41 – 183 base Wed-Fri: 9-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 16 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

