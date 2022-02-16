Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:20a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 42 of 48 trails 88% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 45 of 65 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:14a 4 new machine groomed 42 – 60 base 23 of 30 trails, 77% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 5 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 02/17 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 28 – 31 base 64 of 67 trails 97% open, 840 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 7:15a 1 new machine groomed 47 – 77 base 97 of 97 trails 99% open, 7 miles, 4752 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: Pass Holder Monday 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 6:31a powder machine groomed 35 – 75 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 41 of 43 trails, 95% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 7:20a 2 new machine groomed 60 – 63 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 7:20a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 68 – 130 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 7:30a 3 – 5 new powder machine groomed 12 – 40 base 33 of 59 trails, 56% open, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Reopen 02/17

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:04a 1 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 32 trails 75% open, 324 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 30 – 81 base 97 of 100 trails 97% open, 3016 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 46 – 96 base 151 of 270 trails 56% open, 5500 acres, 26 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snow Summit — Wed 8:51a 4 new 60 – 60 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 8 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 7:04a 6 – 8 new machine groomed 24 – 40 base 19 of 30 trails, 63% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 02/17 packed powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base Mon Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:56a hard packed machine groomed 49 – 94 base 102 of 103 trails 99% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:08a 1 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details

Diamond Peak — Wed 5:45a 2 new machine groomed 40 – 90 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 36 – 72 base 51 of 65 trails, 78% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 5:33a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 78 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:05a 1 new machine groomed 41 – 65 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon — Wed Operating no details 24 – 24 base Mon-Thu: 12:30p-8:30p Fri: 10a-8:30p Sat: 10a-8:30p Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Lookout Pass — Wed 9:33a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 92 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/17 60 – 60 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Pebble Creek — Wed 7:29a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 38 base 20 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 7:31a 2 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Schweitzer — Wed 11:48a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 76 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 5:50a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 75 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 52 – 82 base 116 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 8:05a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 61 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 64 – 64 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 02/18 machine groomed 13 – 13 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo — Wed 5:22a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 29 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 32 – 36 base Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 118 of 121 trails 10 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:05a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 84 – 100 base 80 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 7:03a 3 new machine groomed 45 – 64 base 5 of 8 lifts 63% open, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 7:05a 10 new powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 9 of 9 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed 6:09a 4 new machine groomed 60 – 60 base 2 of 6 lifts 33% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 02/18 packed powder machine groomed 63 – 81 base Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/19 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood — Wed 5:14a 5 new machine groomed 43 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 12:22p variable machine groomed 70 – 70 base 57 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen TBA Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 22 – 33 base 50 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 89% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:14a 1 new machine groomed 98 – 121 base 38 of 38 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 46 – 60 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 71 – 71 base 41 of 77 trails 7 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:09a 5 new machine groomed 68 – 68 base 25 of 83 trails, 4 of 26 lifts, 30% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 84 – 117 base 18 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 52 – 82 base 39 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 1:48a 2 new machine groomed 64 – 64 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 51 – 51 base 83% open Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White — Wed 4:00a 1 new machine groomed 62 – 62 base 101 of 119 trails 85% open, 12 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 11:34a machine groomed 102 – 102 base 30 of 53 trails 57% open, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 1:54a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:13a 1 new variable machine groomed 73 – 104 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 11:37a machine groomed 83 – 110 base 31 of 33 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Feb 21: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:01a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 36 – 118 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 1:56a 2 new powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 1:57a powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:31a 1 new machine groomed 42 – 75 base 25 of 34 trails, 74% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 2:02a machine groomed 80 – 110 base 21 of 40 trails 53% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 6:49a variable machine groomed 45 – 45 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:00a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 52 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 43 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:05a packed powder machine groomed 21 – 55 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 2:06a 2 new machine groomed 93 – 93 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 4:05a 3 new machine groomed 78 – 78 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 4:11a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 65 base 123 of 133 trails 92% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 4:41a 2 new machine groomed 59 – 75 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:07a hard packed machine groomed 91 – 91 base 239 of 240 trails 99% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 95 – 95 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan

Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/18 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:40a 3 new machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails, 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 02/19 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 49 of 141 trails, 88% open 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 50 of 53 trails, 94% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, smWed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 14 of 20 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Orford — Wed 6:21a 1 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 38 of 61 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 7:04a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 26 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 214 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 50 of 52 trails, 96% open 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:10a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 28-Mar 04: 9a-4p.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 100% open Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 100% open Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Wed 4:04p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 3:27p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:21a 5 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 42 of 43 trails 98% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 5:23a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed 5:25a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 21 trails, 86% open 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 11:02a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 23 of 24 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Wed 5:27a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 5:29a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 5:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 93% open Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Loch Lomond — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 22 – 26 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 8:50p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 31 – 43 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 5 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 24 – 35 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 02/17 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 100% open Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Snow Valley — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 7:51a 1 new machine groomed 46 – 46 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 12:23p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 2:35a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 21-27: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:38a 4 new powder machine groomed 35 – 59 base 80 of 95 trails 84% open, 3000 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 4:56a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 85 base 159 of 160 trails 99% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 2:40a 3 new machine groomed 49 – 49 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 2:44a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 68 of 79 trails, 86% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:33a 1 new machine groomed 75 – 75 base 128 of 145 trails, 88% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 2:04p powder machine groomed 43 – 154 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest — Operating, no details

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

