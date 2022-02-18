Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 42 of 48 trails 88% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 3:29p machine groomed 50 – 50 base 47 of 65 trails 72% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Boreal — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 28 – 31 base 64 of 67 trails 97% open, 840 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 75 – 447 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 7 miles, 4752 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: Pass Holder Monday 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:30a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 75 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 41 of 43 trails, 95% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 60 – 63 base 89 of 90 trails, 99% open 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 68 – 130 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 33 of 59 trails 56% open, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating no details Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.
Mt Shasta — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 22 of 32 trails 69% open, 295 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 24 – 81 base 97 of 100 trails 97% open, 3016 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 45 – 95 base 177 of 270 trails 66% open, 5500 acres, 31 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Snow Summit — Wed 10:41a 60 – 60 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 9 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 7 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Soda Springs — Wed 7:51a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:12a hard packed machine groomed 49 – 94 base 102 of 103 trails 99% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details
Diamond Peak — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 40 – 90 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 32 – 72 base 65 of 65 trails, 97% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:18a packed powder machine groomed 47 – 47 base 78 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 43 – 69 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details
Lookout Pass — Wed 8:08a packed powder machine groomed 75 – 95 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 11 of 11 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Feb 21: 9a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 21 – 35 base 20 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Schweitzer — Wed 4:59a machine groomed 53 – 78 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 6:35a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/19 variable machine groomed 52 – 65 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 52 – 82 base 116 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:34a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 61 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 7:58a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 28 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 70% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 33 – 36 base 34 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 77% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 66 – 66 base 118 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:31a hard packed machine groomed 86 – 100 base 80 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 41 – 64 base 6 of 8 lifts, 75% open Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 106 – 106 base 7 of 9 lifts, 78% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 4 of 6 lifts, 67% open Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:14a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 81 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Badger Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Bluewood — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 43 – 47 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 12:58p variable machine groomed 70 – 70 base 79 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen TBA Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 22 – 33 base 50 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 89% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 20: 9a-9p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:27a machine groomed 98 – 116 base 38 of 38 trails, 8 of 8 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 71 – 71 base 41 of 77 trails, 7 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 68 – 68 base 25 of 83 trails 6 of 26 lifts, 30% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 84 – 117 base 12 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 50% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 7:51a machine groomed 51 – 81 base 40 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 12:54p machine groomed 64 – 64 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 51 – 51 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 7:44a 1 new machine groomed 65 – 65 base 101 of 119 trails 85% open, 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 102 – 102 base 30 of 53 trails, 57% open, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 1:06p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:01a variable machine groomed 70 – 100 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 83 – 110 base 31 of 33 trails, 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 1:09p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Feb 21: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 2:41a packed powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 37 – 118 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 1:11p powder 136 – 136 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 1:12p powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 43 – 79 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 1:12p machine groomed 80 – 110 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 6:49a variable machine groomed 45 – 45 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 28 – 52 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:48a machine groomed 41 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:31a hard packed machine groomed 20 – 54 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 1:15p machine groomed 93 – 93 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 6:39a 1 new machine groomed 80 – 80 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:38a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 65 base 120 of 133 trails, 90% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:50a 2 new machine groomed 61 – 78 base 131 of 137 trails 96% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:03a hard packed machine groomed 90 – 90 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 96 – 96 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 12:06p 7 new machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails, 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 4:00p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 50 of 141 trails, 35% open 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:31a 11 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, smWed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 14 of 20 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Orford — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 38 of 61 trails, 98% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:12a 11 new powder machine groomed 14 – 26 base 70 of 71 trails, 99% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:53a 1 new variable 11 – 25 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 209 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 50 of 52 trails, 96% open 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:10a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 28-Mar 04: 9a-4p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 31 – 31 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Olympia — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 31 – 31 base 37 of 37 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 7:13a 8 new variable machine groomed 26 – 26 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 10:16a 9 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails 100% open, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 3:55p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 42 of 43 trails 98% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 3:59p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 21 trails, 67% open 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 23 of 24 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 4:27p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 4:29p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 4:31p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Feb 21: Not Open.
Glen Eden — Wed 4:32p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 31 – 31 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed 4:51p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 4:54p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 4:55p 8 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Wed 4:56p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 22 – 26 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 12:53a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 4:59p machine groomed 31 – 43 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 7 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 5:00p machine groomed 24 – 35 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.
Snow Valley — Wed 5:01p 3 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed Reopen 02/19 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/19 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 33 of 34 trails 97% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 4:18p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:38a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 1:44p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 21-27: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:22a powder machine groomed 35 – 59 base 80 of 95 trails 84% open, 3000 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:11a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 86 base 158 of 160 trails 99% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 2:03p machine groomed 49 – 49 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 2:04p machine groomed 41 – 41 base 67 of 79 trails, 85% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:56a 6 new machine groomed 80 – 80 base 128 of 145 trails, 88% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 2:04p powder machine groomed 43 – 154 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 9:13a powder 53 – 53 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:14a 11 new powder machine groomed 12 – 18 base 16 of 18 trails, 44 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.