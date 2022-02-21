Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:34a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 41 of 48 trails 85% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 48 of 65 trails 74% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 21 of 30 trails 70% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 1:26p machine groomed 50 – 50 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 1:43p machine groomed 100 – 100 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 1:50p packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 28 – 31 base 64 of 67 trails 96% open, 840 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 1:27p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 44 – 74 base 97 of 97 trails, 99% open 7 miles, 4752 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 21: Pass Holder Monday 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:42a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 35 – 75 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 41 of 43 trails, 95% open
Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 59 – 64 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 66 – 128 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 35 of 59 trails 59% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating no details Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.
Mt Shasta — Wed 1:46p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 20 of 32 trails 63% open, 282 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 7:01a 4 new machine groomed 24 – 81 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3058 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 42 – 93 base 204 of 270 trails 76% open, 5500 acres, 31 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snow Summit — Wed 10:13a 60 – 60 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 9 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Soda Springs — Wed 1:55p packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:08a 2 new variable machine groomed 49 – 94 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 1:57p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details
Diamond Peak — Wed 1:53p machine groomed 40 – 90 base 26 of 31 trails 84% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:58a 4 new machine groomed 34 – 76 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:27a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 78 of 82 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:11a 2 new machine groomed 42 – 69 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:24a 5 new powder machine groomed 82 – 102 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 3:05p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 11 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Pebble Creek — Wed 3:10p machine groomed 20 – 39 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 3:12p machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Schweitzer — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 53 – 77 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:29a 5 new machine groomed 65 – 72 base 74 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/24 variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 36 of 36 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:27a machine groomed 48 – 78 base 113 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:10a frozen granular machine groomed 35 – 61 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:30a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Wed 5:58a 3 new machine groomed 11 – 11 base 2 of 2 lifts 100% open, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 6:51a 4 new machine groomed 56 – 56 base 37 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 93% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed 6:46a 2 new machine groomed 34 – 36 base 36 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 82% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 66 – 66 base 118 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:14a powder machine groomed 84 – 101 base 60 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:41a 5 new machine groomed 40 – 65 base 8 of 8 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 6:36a 15 new machine groomed 121 – 121 base 9 of 9 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed 6:33a 9 new machine groomed 60 – 60 base 4 of 6 lifts 67% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 81 base 76 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Badger Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/26 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Bluewood — Wed 6:28a 9 new machine groomed 54 – 66 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 2:09p 8 new powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen TBA Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 21 – 32 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:17a 1 new machine groomed 110 – 128 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 41 – 59 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 6:21a 1 new machine groomed 95 – 95 base 76 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 98% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 12:22p machine groomed 68 – 68 base 64 of 83 trails 18 of 26 lifts, 77% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 12:23p machine groomed 86 – 125 base 12 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 50% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:16a 3 new machine groomed 60 – 90 base 39 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 10:53a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 10:50a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 10:47a machine groomed 69 – 69 base 99 of 119 trails, 83% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 10:43a machine groomed 102 – 102 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 10:37a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 6:50a variable machine groomed 69 – 101 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 10:34a machine groomed 87 – 113 base 30 of 33 trails 91% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Feb 21: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 2:48a 5 new powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:19a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 121 base 58 of 80 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 10:28a powder 134 – 134 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 10:26a powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:35a 3 new machine groomed 45 – 87 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 10:24a machine groomed 85 – 118 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:54a 4 new powder machine groomed 30 – 57 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:55a machine groomed 41 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:05a hard packed machine groomed 20 – 54 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 10:20a machine groomed 108 – 108 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 6:37a 12 new powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:33a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 54 – 66 base 123 of 133 trails 92% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 61 – 78 base 131 of 137 trails, 96% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:06a hard packed machine groomed 91 – 91 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Wed 8:39a machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21-25: 9:30a-4:30p Open Fri-Sun.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 10:20a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-7p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed 1:16p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails, 58% open 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Feb 21: 10:30a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 11:49a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 90 of 141 trails, 81% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 9:15a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 22 of 25 trails, 88% open 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:54a 8 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 11:42a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 11:39a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 13 of 20 trails 65% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 11:31a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Orford — Wed 11:28a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 32 of 61 trails, 93% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 11:24a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:26a 7 new machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:28a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:51a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 26 base 55 of 60 trails, 92% open 23 miles, 206 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 11:20a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 44 of 52 trails, 85% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 11:14a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 11:11a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Feb 28-Mar 04: 9a-4p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 12:18p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 31 of 35 trails 89% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 12:38p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 11:01a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:35a 6 new powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 2:11p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 12:12p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 11:03a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 11:06a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 2:25p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 1:02p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 12:57p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 12:55p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 21 trails, 100% open 6 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 12:52p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 2:28p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Feb 21: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 2:29p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Feb 21: Not Open.
Glen Eden — Wed 12:46p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed 12:45p machine groomed 33 – 33 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 20: 9a-9p Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 12:41p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Feb 21: 9a-9:30p Open Tue-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Feb 21: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 12:35p machine groomed 22 – 26 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 21: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 32 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 11:58a machine groomed 31 – 43 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 11:55a machine groomed 24 – 35 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Feb 21: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed 12:25p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Snow Valley — Wed 11:53a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 2:03p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 11 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 12 of 34 trails 35% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 02/23 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:29a 1 new machine groomed 46 – 46 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 12:08p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Feb 21: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 12:05p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Feb 21-27: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:43a 1 new powder machine groomed 35 – 68 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:43a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 89 base 161 of 160 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 12:03p machine groomed 50 – 50 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 11:56a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 67 of 79 trails, 85% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:02a 2 new machine groomed 85 – 85 base 128 of 145 trails, 88% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 12:08p machine groomed 47 – 156 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 10:30a-8p;.
Eaglecrest — Wed 9:14a 1 new hard packed machine groomed 53 – 53 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Feb 21: 9a-3:30p Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:25a 7 new machine groomed 12 – 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
