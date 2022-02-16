Slovakia 3, United States 2, Slovakia wins 1-0 in shootout
First Period_1, Slovakia, Juraj Slafkovsky (Peter Ceresnak, Pavol Regenda), 11:45. 2, United States, Nick Abruzzese (Matty Beniers, Steven Kampfer), 19:14. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, United States, Sam Hentges (Nick Perbix, Nathan Smith), 28:56. Penalties_Matty Beniers, United States (slashing); Libor Hudacek, Slovakia (slashing); Samuel Knazko, Slovakia (delaying the game).
Third Period_4, Slovakia, Marek Hrivik (Michal Cajkovsky, Libor Hudacek), 59:16. Penalties_Martin Gernat, Slovakia (tripping); Peter Cehlarik, Slovakia (delaying the game); Samuel Takac, Slovakia (high sticking).
Overtime_No Scoring. Penalties_None.
Shootout_United States 0 (Brendan Brisson NG, Sean Farrell NG, Matt Knies NG, Nathan Smith NG, Andy Miele NG), Slovakia 1 (Libor Hudacek NG, Michal Cajkovsky NG, Michal Kristof NG, Peter Cehlarik G).
Shots on Goal_United States 10-6-12-7-0_35. Slovakia 8-13-11-4-1_37.
Goalies_United States, Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann. Slovakia, Patrik Rybar, Branislav Konrad.
Referee_Tobias Bjork, Sweden. Roman Gofman, Russia. Dustin McCrank, Canada. Nikita Shalagin, Russia.
