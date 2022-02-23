Smith leads Baylor to win over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 in women’s basketball on Wednesday night.

Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3), who won their seventh straight. Baylor entered the night tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.

Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12). Fields, who was Oklahoma State’s scoring leader for the season with 16.5 points per game, was held to 4-for-23 shooting.

Oklahoma State ran out to a 7-0 lead. Baylor missed its first four shots and didn’t score for 3 1/2 minutes to start the game. Baylor bounced back and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

No. 7 UCONN 69, MARQUETTE 38

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette, securing the Big East’s regular-season title for the Huskies.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for UConn (20-5, 14-1), which has won nine straight conference championships, dating back to its seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each added 10 points for Connecticut. The Huskies have won five straight games to ensure a 29th straight 20-win season.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette (18-9, 11-7), which is headed in the opposite direction, having lost four of its last five games.

No. 9 IOWA STATE 85, KANSAS 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led Iowa State to a win over Kansas.

The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.

Lexi Donarski scored 21, Emily Ryan had 10 points and 11 assists, and Beatriz Jordao added 10.

The third best three-point shooting team in the country hit seven first quarter 3’s and led by 13 at the end of the first quarter.

In the game they made a total of 17 3’s and shot 46% in the game. They held Kansas to just three 3-pointers and the Jayhawks shot 32%.

No. 11 TEXAS 62, KANSAS STATE 51

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 16 points and Texas overcame cold shooting to defeat Kansas State.

Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Longhorns (20-6, 10-6 Big 12 Conference), who have won five straight. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 10 points.

Coach Vic Schaefer, in his second season at Texas after a long career at Mississippi State, reached 20 wins for the ninth-straight season.

Sernea Sundell scored 16 points for Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) and Ayoka Lee had 10, 13 below her average.

