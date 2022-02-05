On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smith scores 22 to lead Chattanooga over Mercer 77-68

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:43 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Mercer 77-68 on Saturday.

Josh Ayeni had 18 points for Chattanooga (19-5, 9-2 Southern Conference).

Jalen Johnson had 21 points for the Bears (13-11, 6-5). Felipe Haase added 17 points. Kamar Robertson had 10 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments