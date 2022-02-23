SMU 75, Tulsa 61

TULSA (9-17)
Horne 8-14 3-3 24, Idowu 1-2 1-2 3, Griffin 2-12 0-0 5, Jackson 1-4 1-2 4, Pritchard 3-7 1-1 7, Haywood 0-2 2-2 2, Dalger 0-4 4-4 4, Draine 1-4 0-0 3, Konstantynovskyi 2-3 0-0 4, Gaston-Chapman 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 20-55 13-15 61.
SMU (20-6)
Ma.Weathers 6-9 0-0 14, Bandoumel 4-9 2-2 14, Davis 5-12 7-9 17, Nutall 2-4 0-0 6, Mi.Weathers 4-9 3-4 11, Todorovic 3-6 0-0 9, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Phelps 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-15 75.
Halftime_SMU 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 8-22 (Horne 5-7, Jackson 1-3, Draine 1-4, Griffin 1-6, Dalger 0-1, Haywood 0-1), SMU 11-29 (Bandoumel 4-9, Todorovic 3-5, Ma.Weathers 2-2, Nutall 2-4, Mi.Weathers 0-3, Davis 0-6). Rebounds_Tulsa 24 (Horne 5), SMU 35 (Ma.Weathers 13). Assists_Tulsa 13 (Horne 4), SMU 18 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Tulsa 15, SMU 13. A_3,877 (7,000).
