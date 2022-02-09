Trending:
SMU 85, No. 6 Houston 83

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:26 pm
HOUSTON (20-2)

Moore 7-15 0-0 17, White 4-8 2-2 11, Carlton 7-9 3-6 17, Edwards 5-10 5-9 17, Shead 6-14 0-0 14, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 32-59 11-18 83.

SMU (16-5)

Ma.Weathers 6-16 5-7 20, Bandoumel 1-4 1-1 3, Davis 6-11 8-9 22, Nutall 4-7 0-2 11, Mi.Weathers 5-11 5-6 17, Phelps 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 1-1 2-2 4, Todorovic 2-2 0-0 6, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-27 85.

Halftime_Houston 51-40. 3-Point Goals_Houston 8-19 (Moore 3-5, Shead 2-5, Edwards 2-6, White 1-3), SMU 12-23 (Nutall 3-4, Ma.Weathers 3-6, Todorovic 2-2, Mi.Weathers 2-2, Davis 2-5, Phelps 0-1, Bandoumel 0-3). Fouled Out_Carlton. Rebounds_Houston 32 (White 13), SMU 24 (Ma.Weathers, Davis 7). Assists_Houston 21 (Shead 12), SMU 17 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_Houston 20, SMU 15.

