SMU rallies from 15 points down to stun No. 6 Houston 85-83

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers added 20 as SMU rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 6 Houston 85-83 on Wednesday night.

Davis sank two free throws with 40.6 seconds remaining to break an 81-all tie. Michael Weathers hit the second of two free throws with 24.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Houston had a chance to tie in the closing seconds when Kyler Edwards heaved the ball toward the basket from near midcourt with two seconds left and was fouled by Emmanuel Bandoumel.

Edwards hit the first free throw but missed the second. Edwards banged his third shot off the front rim and Houston was called for a lane violation.

Michael Weathers added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, for the Mustangs (17-7, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), who moved within a game of first-place Houston (20-3, 9-1). SMU is 12-0 at home this season.

Edwards, Taze Moore and Josh Carlton scored 17 points each for the Cougars, whose 12-game winning streak ended.

Houston entered play leading NCAA Division I in field goal defense, yielding opponents only 36% per game, and was third in scoring defense at 56.6 points allowed per game. SMU passed that scoring total with 11 minutes to play and shot 46.4%. The Mustangs made 12 of 23 3-pointers for 52%.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars can’t afford anymore missteps if they want to contend for a possible No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their losses this season have been by two points to Wisconsin in late November, one to Alabama in early December and two at SMU.

SMU: The Mustangs avoided their first losing streak since late November. They appear headed for a second consecutive NIT appearance.

UP NEXT:

Houston: Hosts Memphis on Saturday.

SMU: At East Carolina on Saturday.

