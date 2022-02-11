Trending:
SMU visits East Carolina following Jackson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 3-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the SMU Mustangs after Vance Jackson scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 73-71 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 in home games. East Carolina gives up 72.1 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Mustangs are 8-2 against AAC opponents. SMU is fourth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Kendric Davis averaging 4.8.

The Pirates and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Davis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

