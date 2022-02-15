SMU visits Temple following Hicks’ 21-point game

SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the SMU Mustangs after Zach Hicks scored 21 points in Temple’s 92-83 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 8-3 at home. Temple is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have gone 9-2 against AAC opponents. SMU is fourth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Kendric Davis averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mustangs won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Marcus Weathers led the Mustangs with 27 points, and Damian Dunn led the Owls with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Owls. Hicks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Weathers is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs. Davis is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

