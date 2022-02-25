South Alabama hosts UT Arlington after Azore’s 22-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-16, 7-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (18-10, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the South Alabama Jaguars after David Azore scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 59-53 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 12-2 in home games. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt scoring 71.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington ranks ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Pedro Castro averaging 0.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won 89-87 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Azore led the Mavericks with 30 points, and Charles Manning Jr. led the Jaguars with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manning is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Patrick Mwamba averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Azore is shooting 41.5% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.