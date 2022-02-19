South Carolina 77, LSU 75

LSU (19-8)
Days 7-12 0-0 18, Wilkinson 4-6 0-1 9, Reid 4-6 0-4 8, Murray 2-11 4-6 8, Pinson 2-10 3-4 7, Eason 8-14 4-5 21, Gaines 1-3 2-2 4, O’Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 13-22 75.
SOUTH CAROLINA (16-10)
Bryant 1-6 1-2 3, Leveque 0-0 0-0 0, Couisnard 12-18 4-5 33, Reese 3-10 0-0 7, Stevenson 3-4 8-8 15, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, D.Carter 3-6 3-5 10, Woodley 1-1 1-2 3, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, C.Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 17-22 77.
Halftime_LSU 42-36. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-20 (Days 4-8, Eason 1-2, Wilkinson 1-2, Pinson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gaines 0-2, Murray 0-3), South Carolina 8-27 (Couisnard 5-10, Stevenson 1-2, D.Carter 1-3, Reese 1-8, C.Carter 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bryant 0-2). Fouled Out_Gaines, Leveque. Rebounds_LSU 32 (Eason 10), South Carolina 27 (Bryant 8). Assists_LSU 16 (Pinson 8), South Carolina 16 (Stevenson 4). Total Fouls_LSU 20, South Carolina 17. A_11,292 (18,000).
