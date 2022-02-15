Trending:
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer

February 15, 2022 9:58 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Devin Carter’s layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining in the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04 left, but the Rebels then missed two 3-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to lead South Carolina (15-10, 6-7 Southeastern Conference). Carter finished with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant also 16 points and Reese had nine.

Brooks, Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner each scored 18 points for Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10). Luis Rodriguez had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Gamecocks trailed for most of the second half and by as many as eight, but then used an 11-3 run for a 68-66 lead with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Bryant sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Stevenson capped it with two from long range. Joiner’s layup with 1.7 left sent it to overtime tied at 68.

Ole Miss closed the first half on a 15-7 run for a 29-28 advantage and stretched it to 49-41 with 11:39 to play.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

