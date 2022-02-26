Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Carolina State visits Norfolk State after Bryant’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 9-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-74 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State has a 5-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Bryant led the Spartans with 22 points, and Jemal Davis led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!