South Carolina Upstate hosts conference foe UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-11, 5-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 7-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host Drew Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 4-6 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.4% from deep, led by Jordan Gainey shooting 52.9% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 76-73 on Jan. 15. Gainey scored 22 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.7 points. Mozone is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Pember is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

