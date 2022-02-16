Trending:
South Carolina Upstate plays Presbyterian on home losing streak

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 1:42 am
Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-16, 3-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-14, 7-5 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate looks to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Presbyterian.

The Spartans are 4-7 in home games. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Jordan Gainey shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

The Blue Hose are 3-9 against conference opponents. Presbyterian is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last matchup 82-72 on Jan. 8. Gainey scored 20 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Mozone is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Winston Hill is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

