South Dakota State beats Denver 84-61

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 12:09 am
DENVER (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 18 points as South Dakota State won its 13th consecutive game, rolling past Denver 84-61 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman registered 11 points and nine assists for South Dakota State (22-4, 13-0 Summit League). Matt Mims added 15 points. Alex Arians had 11 points and six rebounds.

Coban Porter had 18 points for the Pioneers (9-18, 5-9). Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Michael Henn had seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. South Dakota State defeated Denver 80-62 on Jan. 15.

