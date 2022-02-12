South Dakota State hosts Omaha after Fidler’s 22-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (4-21, 3-11 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-4, 13-0 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -24.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 91-69 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 12-0 in home games. South Dakota State ranks eighth in the Summit with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Doug Wilson averaging 2.6.

The Mavericks have gone 3-11 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 95-86 on Jan. 14. Baylor Scheierman scored 26 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Fidler is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

