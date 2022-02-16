Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Dakota State hosts Western Illinois following Mayo’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-11, 6-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-4, 14-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Zeke Mayo scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 82-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 13-0 on their home court. South Dakota State averages 86.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Leathernecks are 6-8 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 93-75 on Jan. 22. Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Trenton Massner is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy