South Dakota visits UMKC following Gilyard’s 33-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (17-10, 10-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (18-10, 11-5 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Evan Gilyard scored 33 points in UMKC’s 85-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos have gone 10-3 in home games. UMKC is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Coyotes are 10-6 in Summit play. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won the last meeting 68-57 on Dec. 23. Gilyard scored 31 points points to help lead the Kangaroos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15.3 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

