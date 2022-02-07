South Florida 52, Temple 49

TEMPLE (13-7)

Jourdain 1-4 0-0 3, Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 4-14 2-2 11, White 1-6 2-2 4, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Strickland 1-8 0-2 3, Hicks 3-6 0-3 8, Miller 3-5 0-1 7, Tolbert 1-1 3-4 5, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2, Ademokoya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 7-14 49.

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-14)

Walker 1-4 3-4 5, Tchewa 6-10 1-4 13, Chaplin 5-10 4-5 14, Greene 1-8 3-4 6, Murphy 5-14 0-0 10, Hines 0-2 0-0 0, Boggs 2-4 0-2 4, Matos 0-1 0-0 0, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-19 52.

Halftime_South Florida 22-20. 3-Point Goals_Temple 6-16 (Hicks 2-5, Miller 1-1, Jourdain 1-2, Strickland 1-2, Dunn 1-4, White 0-2), South Florida 1-12 (Greene 1-5, Moss 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Walker 0-1, Boggs 0-2, Chaplin 0-2). Rebounds_Temple 41 (Hicks 9), South Florida 26 (Tchewa, Chaplin, Murphy 4). Assists_Temple 10 (Dunn 4), South Florida 10 (Walker, Murphy 3). Total Fouls_Temple 19, South Florida 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.